Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,848. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

