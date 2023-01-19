Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.79. Harsco shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 453 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $556.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 213,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,810,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

