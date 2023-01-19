HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lowered by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,212 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 8.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.