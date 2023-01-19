Head to Head Contrast: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 12.26% 68.33% 23.76% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 5 13 1 2.70 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $514.95, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $8.63 billion 2.95 $985.84 million $22.75 21.98 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.83 $67.46 million $19.16 14.78

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated 1,308 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its website ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.