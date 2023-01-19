Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $78.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024513 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,182 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,909,181.68611 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05474022 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $75,942,008.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

