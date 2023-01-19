Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.5 %

HP opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.59 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

