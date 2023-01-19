Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($65.22) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 62,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

