Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 11,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 60,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

