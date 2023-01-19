Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 738,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,359. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

