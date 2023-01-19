Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,591,975.62 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $5,591,975.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,584,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,424,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.57. 202,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,440. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.