Heritage Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.