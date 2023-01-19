Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

PFE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 302,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,041,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $252.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

