Hermez Network Price Hits $4.21 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00019949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.80 million and $268,367.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00231620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18195997 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $319,893.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.