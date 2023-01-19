Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

