Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.32. 4,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.