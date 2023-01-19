Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,265 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,359,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

