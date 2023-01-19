Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.38. 36,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,724. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $107.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

