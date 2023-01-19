Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 216,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

