Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 79,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 117,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

