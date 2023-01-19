Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 347 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.