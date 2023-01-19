Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 302,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

