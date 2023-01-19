Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.90. 47,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

