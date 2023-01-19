Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 5,682 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

