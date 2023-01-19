Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 590 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.