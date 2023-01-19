Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 590 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE MA traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.