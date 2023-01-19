Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.