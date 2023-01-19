Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 906 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.12. 34,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,169. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

