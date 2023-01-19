Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58% Ulta Beauty 12.26% 68.33% 23.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Ulta Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.83 $67.46 million $19.16 14.78 Ulta Beauty $8.63 billion 2.95 $985.84 million $22.75 21.98

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 1 5 13 1 2.70

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $514.95, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated 1,308 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its website ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

