Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.21 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $80.21 million and $20.95 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.55765954 USD and is down -11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33,811,510.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars.

