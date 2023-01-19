Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $130.70 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00046756 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00210901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,275,119 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

