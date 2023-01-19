Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

NYSE HZN opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

