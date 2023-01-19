Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Performance
NYSE HZN opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
