Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

