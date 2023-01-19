Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 9,314 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

