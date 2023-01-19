Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 1.5 %

BOSS stock opened at €58.52 ($63.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.83 and its 200 day moving average is €53.02. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a one year high of €59.12 ($64.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

