Humanscape Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.22 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00428812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.03 or 0.30099421 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00765576 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.