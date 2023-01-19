Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading 49.1% Higher

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 49.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 108,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 51,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.