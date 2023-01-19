Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

