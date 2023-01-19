Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of H opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

