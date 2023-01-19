ICON Market Cap Hits $176.72 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. ICON has a market capitalization of $176.72 million and $8.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,904,253 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,809,910.1098789 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18580901 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,758,175.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

