Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $225.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,311. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

