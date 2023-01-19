Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 6,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Imaflex Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$75.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

