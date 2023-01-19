Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Buys £58,666.74 in Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samler acquired 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £58,666.74 ($71,588.46).
Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Induction Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.47. The stock has a market cap of £20.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68 ($0.83).
Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile
