Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Buys £58,666.74 in Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samler acquired 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £58,666.74 ($71,588.46).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Induction Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.47. The stock has a market cap of £20.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68 ($0.83).

Get Induction Healthcare Group alerts:

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.