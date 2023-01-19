Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IPAX opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAX. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,236 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,082,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,820,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,252,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

