Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.