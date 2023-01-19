Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.