Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Down to $110.88

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.88, but opened at $97.50. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $96.02, with a volume of 3,714 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

