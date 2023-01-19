InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
