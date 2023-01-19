Insider Buying: Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,241,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,065.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 17,149 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.30.

Lightbridge stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 21,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,664. Lightbridge Co. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

