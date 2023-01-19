Insider Buying: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director Acquires 135,688 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel acquired 135,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $341,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,800,535 shares in the company, valued at $24,697,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 226,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,555. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.