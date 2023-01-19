Insider Buying: Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Manson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,881.03).
Unbound Group Trading Up 20.9 %
Shares of Unbound Group stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 3,075,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,269. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. Unbound Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.12 ($0.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.
About Unbound Group
