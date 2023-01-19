Insider Buying: Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Manson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,881.03).

Unbound Group Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of Unbound Group stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 3,075,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,269. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. Unbound Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.12 ($0.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

