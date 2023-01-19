Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 499 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $14,366.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 1,455,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aehr Test Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.