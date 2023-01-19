Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells 7,382 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $99,657.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, David Michael Clark sold 21,507 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $255,288.09.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,009,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.